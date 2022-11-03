Psilocybin Studies Risk Being Warped by Hype

A recently published study on psilocybin suggests it may have an immediate and profound effect on depression. It’s important research. But magic mushrooms aren’t the magic bullet that some purport.
Psilocybin, and more generally the field of psychedelics, has been undergoing something of a renaissance in recent years as researchers (and the public) revisit the notion that the drugs could have a profound effect on our well-being. Academic labs are finally seeing some funding to conduct real trials, and biotech firms are trying to capitalize on the swell of interest. Meanwhile, hobbyists have taken to “microdosing,” or taking tiny amounts of the drugs with the goal of enhancing creativity or sharpening focus.