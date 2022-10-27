An Investor's Guide to the Looming Debt-Ceiling Fight

The debt ceiling is one of those perennial issues in US politics that occasionally rises to a major concern. The ceiling has been raised, suspended or adjusted 28 times since 1993, usually with little drama. But there were major fights in 1995, 2011 and 2013 that led to extended government shutdowns and concern the US would default on its debt obligations. If the Republicans gain control of Congress in the November midterm elections, some people predict another fight over the debt ceiling in early 2023. Financial markets quickly shrugged off the effects of previous battles, but this time might be different.

The fundamental issue is that Congress loves spending and tax cuts, but dislikes debt. That leads to conflicting legislation: spending and tax bills inconsistent with the debt limits it sets. This is not a Democrat versus Republican issue. Democrats from fiscally liberal places can get re-elected without worrying about debt, and Republicans from fiscally conservative places will never lose elections by opposing debt. It’s centrists in both parties who need votes from both fiscal liberals and conservatives. These are people who want more money from the government and people concerned about preserving the value of the money they already have. Moderate and conservative Democrats don’t want to be seen as reckless spenders forcing debt increases without bipartisan support, and moderate and liberal Republicans don’t want to be blamed for government shutdowns and market instability.