Obama Is More Valuable as a Pundit Than as a Politician

Former President Barack Obama is trying to help Democrats down the stretch. Most visibly, that means appearing as a headliner at swing-state campaign rallies, where he is more in demand than President Joe Biden. But he’s also practicing humanity’s highest calling — political punditry — and his message is something Democrats should keep in mind as they note his continued popularity on the stump.

In one striking moment, appearing on the “Pod Save America” podcast, Obama engaged in a little light hippie-punching as a way of pushing back on so-called cancel culture. Urging Democrats not to be a “buzzkill,” he said: “Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells. And they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that that all of us at any given moment can say things the wrong way, make mistakes.”