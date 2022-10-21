US Refiners Eye Unusual Winter Windfall

Hello and welcome to Elements, our daily energy and commodities newsletter. Bloomberg Opinion’s Liam Denning looks at the prospects for booming US refining margins this winter, while across the pond European Union leaders have agreed to press ahead with emergency actions to address the bloc’s energy crisis. If you haven’t yet signed up to get Elements directly into your inbox, you can do that here.

Like many of us, oil refiners in the US love summer and put up with winter. Gasoline demand, which accounts for roughly half of overall oil-product consumption, rises in the warmer months as Americans head on vacation. After Labor Day, diesel and fuel oil reassert themselves, and refining margins tend to draw in along with the nights.