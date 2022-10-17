Kanye Buys His Own Little Piece of Free Speech

It used to be that newspapers were the must-have baubles for wealthy ideologues. Now, social media platforms are becoming the trophy asset of choice for powerful individuals who want to push an anything-goes view on free speech, especially if they’re been burned by the rules on more established sites. Kanye West is the latest to throw his hat in the ring to become a platform proprietor, pushing for the “right to freely express ourselves.”
The musician and apparel tycoon also known as Ye has agreed to buy Parler, a relatively small forum that calls itself a free-speech alternative to Twitter, according to an announcement from the firm on Monday. Parler is a right-wing network that Apple and Google temporarily kicked off their app stores following reports that it was used to plan the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.