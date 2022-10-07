Zelenskiy Didn't Win the Nobel Peace Prize and That's OK

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a robotic rotation through Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here.
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ales Bialiatski, a jailed Belarusian human rights activist, along with Memorial, a Russian human rights organization, and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. “On Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, it is clearly a repudiation of everything he stands for and an eloquent defense of the importance of both civil society and memory in building peace,” argues Therese Raphael.