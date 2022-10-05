 Skip to content
Opinion
Adam Minter

China Has the Right Idea About Protecting Species

A Q&A with Annah Lake Zhu, assistant professor at Wageningen University in the Netherlands and author of a new book on conservation, about how Western nations should be more open to China’s approach to protecting endangered plants and animals.

Propagation is the best conservation.

Photographer: Maja Hitij/Getty Images Europe
By

The world's most trafficked endangered species by monetary value isn't an elephant or a rhino. It's rosewood, a group of slow-growing tropical hardwoods prized for their use in traditional Chinese arts and crafts and furniture. Beds made from rosewood have sold for over $1 million; the overall Chinese market is worth as much as $26 billion.

As valuations spiral upward, tropical forests are felled. Traditional conservation measures, such as protected areas and trade restrictions , have failed to quell the demand or the logging.  In her provocative new book,  Rosewood: Endangered Species Conservation and the Rise of Global China, Annah Lake Zhu, assistant professor at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, argues that a Chinese approach that prioritizes reforestation and using nature sustainably is more effective. It's not a new idea: Endangered pandas, tigers and bears have been cultivated in China for years (though not without controversy). More recently, farmers have developed sustainable rosewood plantations that co-exist with other, faster growing crops like tea and honey in southern China. The model is now being exported to Southeast Asia and tropical regions of Africa.