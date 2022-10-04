Elon Musk Is Back to Square One With Twitter

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a messy business dealing of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here .
It’s been 174 days since Elon Musk announced his offer to snag Twitter for $54.20 a share, and ha ha ha we’re officially back to square one. In the midst of trying to solve the Russia-Ukraine war, the Tesla founder managed to take some time out of his busy schedule to write a letter to Twitter, in which he revived his initial bid to purchase the social media company. Musk’s shallow and sometimes fictitious legal arguments were getting him nowhere in the courtroom, and his cringey text exchanges with “jack jack” and Joe Rogan only made things worse.