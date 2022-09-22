 Skip to content
Javier Blas

Macro Threatens Micro in Commodities: Elements by Javier Blas

The inside story of many markets is bullish, but the outside story matters, too.

A corn field in Baxter, Iowa.

Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
Bloomberg Opinion's Javier Blas asks whether the worsening macroeconomic landscape will overtake the positive microeconomic stories in many markets.

From oil to corn to copper, the inside story of many commodity markets remains decidedly bullish. The nuts and bolts point upward: global inventories are low; demand growth remains healthy; and spare production capacity is limited, if not completely exhausted.