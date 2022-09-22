Macro Threatens Micro in Commodities: Elements by Javier Blas

Hello and welcome to Elements, our daily energy and commodities newsletter. Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas asks whether the worsening macroeconomic landscape will overtake the positive microeconomic stories in many markets. If you haven’t yet signed up to get it direct into your inbox, you can do that here.

From oil to corn to copper, the inside story of many commodity markets remains decidedly bullish. The nuts and bolts point upward: global inventories are low; demand growth remains healthy; and spare production capacity is limited, if not completely exhausted.