Follow the Queen’s Example: Make Sure You Have a Will

As the UK comes to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth after 70 years on the throne, few can fail to be impressed by how smoothly and efficiently the royal family has handled the succession from mother to son. Many of the arrangements have been in place for years, with no detail overlooked. The shock of the Queen’s death has not been compounded by chaos and uncertainty.

The same will almost certainly not be true for the majority of King Charles III’s subjects, 59% of whom do not even have a will.