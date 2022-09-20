Latin America’s Incoming ‘Pink Tide’ Suffers From Rosy Nostalgia

Campaigning to regain the Brazilian presidency next month, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva likes to dwell on the past, evoking the halcyon years from 2003 to 2010 when, as he likes to put it, the country was run by “the guy who was considered the best president in the history of Brazil.”
He has stuff to brag about. The Brazilian economy grew over 4% per year, on average, during Lula’s presidency — vastly outpacing the track record of his rival, current president Jair Bolsonaro. On Lula’s watch, Brazil slashed inflation by two thirds, reduced unemployment by half and cut public debt.