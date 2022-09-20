The Fed Should Heed Dimon's 'Bad for America' Line

Bankers are not known for their modesty. Who could forget Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein saying in 2009 that the firm was doing “ God’s work” right after the US’s biggest banks had to be bailed out by the federal government? It didn’t matter that a spokesman for Goldman Sachs said later that Blankfein didn’t mean for his words to be taken seriously; the episode just reinforced the notion that bankers were out of touch with reality.

Now comes Jamie Dimon, the billionaire chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., who wrote in prepared remarks ahead of congressional hearings this week that higher capital requirements for banks are “ bad for America.” Some will no doubt skewer Dimon for seeming to suggest that efforts to make the banking system — the lifeblood of the economy — safer is somehow unpatriotic. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Bankers should be regularly reminded of just how close their reckless actions came to causing a financial system collapse back in 2008.



Nevertheless, Dimon’s remarks shouldn’t be dismissed as just hollow words from an entitled banker. The reality is that the banking system today is nothing like its former self. Reforms such as the Volcker Rule, the Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III forced most big banks to cut back on proprietary trading and keep a sizable portion of their reserves in the safest assets. US banks are sitting on surplus liquidity — deposits minus loans — of $6.43 trillion, up from about $250 billion in 2008, according to the Federal Reserve.