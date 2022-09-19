Stocks Are Courting a Nasty Surprise on Earnings

Wall Street analysts have trimmed their overly optimistic earnings estimates slightly in recent months, but they’re still nowhere close to acknowledging the threat of a recession. That leaves the market especially vulnerable if other companies follow FedEx Corp.’s move to withdraw its profit guidance by lowering their own outlooks.
FedEx’s decision late Thursday sent its shares tumbling the most since 1980 and came amid a growing disconnect between the macroeconomic outlook and analysts’ earnings projections, which are driven to a large degree by the hints that companies provide about their futures.