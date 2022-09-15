The Case Against Aggressive Rate Hikes

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a raccoon invasion of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here.
From a certain perspective, the US using massive interest-rate hikes to solve its inflation problem is a little like you releasing hungry bobcats throughout your neighborhood to get rid of the raccoons in your attic. Also, you have special bobcat defenses and your neighbors don’t. The bobcats may or may not take care of your raccoon problem, but they will definitely give you a lot of scared, angry neighbors with missing pets.