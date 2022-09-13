The Midterms Are Now Even Harder to Predict

The last important contested primary election takes place Tuesday in New Hampshire, and Election Day is now only eight weeks away. People will start casting mail-in and early ballots very soon. Two months ago, anything from a major Republican landslide to a break-even election seemed plausible. Both of those outcomes remain possible, but now Democrats could even wind up gaining ground.

With an unpopular Democrat in the White House, this could have been a very good year for Republicans. But almost none of the things that would have locked in gains for the Republicans came to pass. A few more House Democrats retired than House Republicans, but a bunch of those departures were elderly incumbents in safe seats. In the Senate, it was Republicans who had more retirements, giving Democrats a few big opportunities.