In theory, British politics is on pause. The accession of King Charles III to the throne, and the 10-day period of mourning for his late mother, has overshadowed much other news in Britain, bar the hopeful unfolding of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In reality, these days are as freighted with political consequence as they are historical significance. Behind the scenes, both government and opposition are regrouping and preparing for one of the most ideologically charged political battles in the UK in recent memory amid a grim economic backdrop.