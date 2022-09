On Sept. 1 in Philadelphia, US President Joe Biden warned Americans against authoritarian-minded Republicans. Strangely, a great many liberals as well as conservatives criticized Biden for being “divisive.” His speech actually came too late: Biden should have inaugurated his presidency with a clear description of the global threats to democracy.

Indeed, the radicalization of an increasingly Trumpified GOP should alert us to a still patchily reported and under-analyzed phenomenon: Many formerly respectable right-wing parties outside of the United States are also breaking bad.