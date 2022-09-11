4 Ways Tech Is Going to Change the World

The Colorado State Fair recently held its annual art competition, and one of the top prizes went to an AI-generated image created by Jason Allen. He used a platform called Midjourney to turn text into a work of art. Artists of the paint-and-canvas variety are up in arms about the whole thing, astonished that somebody who typed a string of words on their keyboard and hit “enter” is now considered a member of their community.

Regardless of which side you land on the debate, you can’t deny that in the past year, the world of AI art — and technology in general — has moved incredibly fast. Not only do we have NFTs and Shiba Inu coins, but we also now have DALL-E, robots that run restaurants and smart contact lenses (more on that later). How will the world work in 20 years, let alone 200? Let’s take a closer look at four major technological innovations that could potentially transform our future.