An Elegy for the Queen From an American in London

On my very first day in London 25 years ago, the tragic news broke that Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. The enormous public outpouring that followed showed how the monarchy is so often a focal point for the conversation about what it means to be British.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is not wholly unexpected or tragic. But a quarter-century later, I’m more alive to its significance in my adopted country. Like so many of the major events she took part in during seven decades on the throne, her succession was meticulously prepared and will no doubt be flawlessly executed. And yet, as anyone who has lost a family member knows, no one is ever really prepared.