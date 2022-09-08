Truss and the Battle for the Soul of Conservatism

This week British politics transitioned from the largo of the leadership fight to the allegro of forming a new administration. Since Monday, Liz Truss has visited Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, delivered her first speech as prime minister, endured her first PMQs, moved into Downing Street, appointed her cabinet and much of the rest of her administration; and outlined her solution to the problem of surging energy prices. Not for Britain the interminable US wait between election and inauguration.
It’s easy, during this whirlwind of activity, to forget how odd British politics has become. But odd it most certainly is.