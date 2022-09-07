Pakistan’s Floods May Reveal China as a Fair-Weather Friend

With a third of the country submerged by floods, Pakistan is in desperate need of assistance. While the government in Islamabad struggles with the human and economic cost of extreme weather, the crisis is also a test of the country’s great foreign-policy gamble of the past few years —replacing the US with China as its principal external partner.

When Pakistan was hit by devastating floods in 2010, killing more than 1,700 and affecting 20 million, the US responded with alacrity and generosity. While American troops stationed in Afghanistan provided emergency rescue services, the Obama administration committed hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance.