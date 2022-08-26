Keeping the Lights on in Europe Will Be Very Hard This Winter

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a sartorial sojourn through Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here .
In Kosovo, the power goes off every six hours. It’s the first European country to suffer rolling outages as the energy crisis escalates. In an effort to avoid that fate, Europeans are taking colder showers, offices are turning down thermostats and stores are dimming their lights. In the UK, waiting times for new solar installations have more than doubled as householders try to power their own homes ahead of an 80% surge in retail bills. But Javier Blas has some good news about the coming winter after listening in on conversations between electricity traders and the managers of the UK national grid.