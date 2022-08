This week South Korea and the United States commenced several huge, live-fire military exercises for the first time in several years in a clear signal to Pyongyang. Known collectively as the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, they will flex the military muscles of the two allies at sea, in the air, on land and in space. Lasting through Sept. 1, the exercises will also have a significant cyber component.

I’ve been involved in these war games many times, going back to my earliest days at sea in the Pacific serving in an anti-submarine destroyer. Over the years they have increased in tempo and scope, involving hundreds of ships, tanks, aircraft, satellites and tens of thousands of troops. They are among the most demanding of all US exercises globally.