Can ‘House of the Dragon’ Ignite a Big Media Merger?

Mergers are hard. Most of them fail. David Zaslav, the chief executive of the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., seems determined to beat the odds. Since overseeing the company’s April merger, he’s made a string of tough calls to bring new discipline to its content strategy, from killing the barely-launched CNN+ streaming service and the completed $90 million movie “Batgirl” to corporate lay-offs and reorganizations.



The longer-term plan is shaping up to be a handful of expensive “appointment TV” galleons (produced by HBO) and a flotilla of cheaper reality “comfort viewing” options (produced by Discovery+). This weekend, the strategy faces its first big test: HBO’s well-funded “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

