Opinion
Andreas Kluth

Can Switzerland Stay Neutral Toward Putin’s Fascism?

Russia’s attack on Ukraine poses the hardest dilemma Switzerland has faced since World War II.

The middle&nbsp;flag is usually Swiss.

Photographer: Denis Balibouse/AFP via Getty Images

By

“If neutral Switzerland did not exist, we would have had to invent it.” So said an adviser to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, just after the Cuban missile crisis. In that closest of calls for humanity, Switzerland played its accustomed role in the background of world affairs — neutral, helpful and very discreet. 

There’s a lot to be said for neutrality, which has been part of Swiss national identity for centuries. And yet, in 2022 — as during World War II — the notion seems harder to justify. As Ukraine and the West confront the neo-fascist aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin, how can any country with democratic and humanitarian values stand aloof?