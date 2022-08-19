Can Switzerland Stay Neutral Toward Putin’s Fascism?

“If neutral Switzerland did not exist, we would have had to invent it.” So said an adviser to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, just after the Cuban missile crisis. In that closest of calls for humanity, Switzerland played its accustomed role in the background of world affairs — neutral, helpful and very discreet.
There’s a lot to be said for neutrality, which has been part of Swiss national identity for centuries. And yet, in 2022 — as during World War II — the notion seems harder to justify. As Ukraine and the West confront the neo-fascist aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin, how can any country with democratic and humanitarian values stand aloof?