Don’t Call It a Windfall Tax: Elements by Liam Denning

Whenever oil producers gush profits, some politician will propose a windfall tax. Besides the extra revenue, it helps portray high pump prices as a result of greed rather than plain old supply and demand. Now, with the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage this weekend by the U.S. Senate, one finally arrived. Sort of.