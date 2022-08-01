 Skip to content
Opinion
Andy Mukherjee

Bangladesh Outshone India. Now It Must Learn from its Neighbor

Dhaka is suffering from growing pains but it can use an IMF bailout to further clean up its economy.

Ferry boats in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.

Photographer: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations. In fact, its per capita national income is now higher than that of India next door. Celebrations, however, were interrupted by a rude jolt: A hard-currency shortage serious enough to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh’s bigger neighbor can offer some clues — and lessons. 