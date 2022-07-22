London Can’t Rebrand Its Way to Nasdaq Domination

The UK financial regulator is worried that London’s two-tier stock market — with its confusing “standard” and “premium” routes to listing – isn’t working. Companies that don’t qualify for the top slot would rather go to exchanges like Nasdaq or Euronext Amsterdam than take their place in what they see as a second-class category. The snag is that the Financial Conduct Authority’s tentative solution risks some unintended consequences.

You certainly wouldn’t arrive at the UK’s current listing regime if you were starting from scratch. A company going public via the “standard” option must essentially adhere to the minimum European Union criteria; or it can go for the premium segment, which has additional governance and disclosure requirements — often talked about as a sort of gold-plating.