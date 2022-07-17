It’s Not Too Late for Princess Diana to Save Britain’s Monarchy

The Prince of Wales, 73-year-old heir to the British throne, had an OK Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last month, promptly followed by a surge of criticism for having personally accepted for his charity sacks of 500-euro bills, totaling millions, from a Qatari sheikh. He is also in trouble for having allegedly fixed state honors for more than one controversial supporter of his causes.

These embarrassments or scandals — choose your own word — are followed by release of an HBO documentary, “The Princess,” about his former wife, Diana. Confusingly, it has the same title as a new action drama about a girl kidnapped and locked in a remote tower by an evil suitor. Discerning viewers should be able to distinguish between the two epics, but Diana herself might have been tempted to suggest an overlap.