Draghi Has Entrenched His Influence Even If Coalition Falls

A hotter-than-usual Roman summer has produced a political conflagration. Mario Draghi has had enough of disunity in his “national unity” government and offered his resignation. It’s not been accepted, but Draghi’s impulse is correct. It is time for Italy to go to elections, and consider a future without the former European Central Bank boss as prime minister.

Draghi was brought in to head up a cross party government with a narrow remit in February 2021. He had to get Italy vaccinated and then secure 260 billion euros ($262 billion) of post-pandemic funds from the European Union. It was a vast task for a technocrat who’d never been elected to anything — even if he was famously credited for saving the euro by promising to do "whatever it takes" in 2012.