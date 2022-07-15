 Skip to content
Opinion
Mark Gilbert

Charging Drivers to Warm Their Rears Is Just Cold

Companies should tread carefully when deciding what customers are willing to pay more for. 

Want to avoid chilly fingers this winter? You’ll pay extra.

Photographer: Peter Juelich/Bloomberg
By

We recently booked a long-haul, eight-leg return flight, praying that the Coronavirus doesn’t derail our first overseas vacation in three years. Reserving seats in advance costs extra, of course, so in addition to the initial eye-watering ticket price, we’ve forked out the equivalent of almost $250 to avoid the risk of not sitting together or, worse, being trapped near the bassinets with their screaming bundles of inflight joy.