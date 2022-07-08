There’s Good News for the Global Economy, If You Look

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here.

I’ve found this a difficult newsletter to write. For much of the day, it was hard to think of anything other than the astonishing goings-on in British politics. Then, as I was finishing it, came the shocking news of the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Matters of profit and loss pale in comparison with matters of life and death.



Markets continue to churn. In a few hours as I write, the publication of US non-farm payroll data for June will give people all kinds of excuses to buy and sell things. The central question confronting the world of investment continues to be the state of the US economy, and the impact the employment market has on inflation; at this point, there isn’t long to wait.