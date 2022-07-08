 Skip to content
Opinion
John Authers

There’s Good News for the Global Economy, If You Look

China, supply chains and Covid developments should generate some optimism ahead of the US payrolls data.

Container ships at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
By

I’ve found this a difficult newsletter to write. For much of the day, it was hard to think of anything other than the astonishing goings-on in British politics. Then, as I was finishing it, came the shocking news of the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Matters of profit and loss pale in comparison with matters of life and death.

Markets continue to churn. In a few hours as I write, the publication of US non-farm payroll data for June will give people all kinds of excuses to buy and sell things. The central question confronting the world of investment continues to be the state of the US economy, and the impact the employment market has on inflation; at this point, there isn’t long to wait.