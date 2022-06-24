Bond Traders Are Reading the Federal Reserve Wrong Again

It may be a cliché, but the phrase “don’t fight the Fed” worked well for investors during the long period when the US central bank was suppressing interest rates and seeking to boost asset prices. This year, not so much.

The bond market had its worst day in almost four decades after the Federal Reserve signaled recently that it would raise its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, only weeks after Chair Jerome Powell convinced traders that a move of that magnitude wasn’t in the cards. Fast-forward and bonds are now rallying as recession fears fuel bets on rate cuts only a year from now! But like a couple of weeks ago, traders may be in for another costly hawkish surprise.