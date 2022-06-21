Fed Pays Too Much Heed to 500 Random Opinions

The University of Michigan will publish its final data on monthly consumer inflation expectations on Friday, the first release since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declared the survey a chief factor in the decision to raise interest rates last week by the most since 1994. That will provide a fresh catalyst for violent swings in financial markets, but traders should relax their focus on the survey — and so should Powell.

Inflation expectations are self-fulfilling prophecies, and Powell is understandably concerned about them. If they rise further, workers could theoretically demand raises to offset inflationary concerns; companies could raise the prices of manufactured goods to offset higher labor costs; and the entire economy could enter a self-perpetuating inflationary spiral that may be hard to break.