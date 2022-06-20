Europe Needs a Better Nuclear Deterrent Against Putin

Idea Generation: Rhuigi Villaseñor

After growing up as a global citizen, Rhuigi Villaseñor settled in Southern California and found his twin passions: clothing and hustle. Kendrick Lamar wore a t-shirt design of his, the bandana tee, on stage at the BET Awards and everything changed. RHUDE would be born shortly thereafter, and Rhuigi would go on to create a unique language at the intersection of Americana, Luxury and Streetwear that would drive the brand to the pinnacle of cool and also to commercial success. But of course not without his fair share of mistakes and missteps.