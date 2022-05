J.D. Vance, who just wrapped up the Republican nomination for this year’s U.S. Senate race in Ohio, once wrote an extended essay for the Atlantic comparing Donald Trump to heroin.

Given that background, what makes Vance’s win so extraordinary is that he prevailed not despite the Trump Factor but specifically because of it. Vance transitioned to a pro-Trump posture years ago and throughout the race enjoyed the enthusiastic support of billionaire Peter Thiel. But what rocketed the “Hillbilly Elegy” author from third place to first in the polls was Trump’s own endorsement.