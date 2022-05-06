The FDA Should Scrap Needless Restrictions on Abortion Pills

The Food and Drug Administration recently made it easier for people to get ahold of mifepristone — part of a combination of pills that can be taken at home to induce abortion — by allowing it to be prescribed without an in-person doctor visit and sent through the mail. But in clearing one obstacle to accessing medication abortion, the FDA put up new ones, including required certification for prescribers and dispensers. These rules aren’t guided by science and should be dropped. The pills are perfectly safe without them.

Eliminating the last barriers to medication abortion is a change that was overdue before the U.S. Supreme Court positioned itself to overturn Roe v Wade. It’s made more urgent by the prospect that many states may soon ban abortion.