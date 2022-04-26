Congress Has One More Thing to Fix This Year

One important thing Congress should do before the likely return of divided government next year? Finally fix the order of presidential succession.



Remember, the only thing the Constitution says about this process is that the vice president should become president if there’s a vacancy. Even that wasn’t entirely clear until the 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967 and not only cleaned up that bit of ambiguity but also provided for a way to replace a vacancy in the vice presidency. The rest of the process has been established by acts of Congress, and the rules have changed several times over the years.



The current version of the Presidential Succession Act, which places the speaker of the House and the president pro tempore of the Senate in the line of succession after the vice president, initially dates to 1947. Before that, at least from 1886, members of Congress weren’t included in the process at all. Changing that was a mistake. Lawmakers should never have been placed in the line of succession, and they should now be removed.



To begin with, the whole idea is contrary to the logic of the constitutional system of separated institutions sharing powers. The electorate (well, the Electoral College, but the same principle applies) chose the president and the vice president. If those positions should become vacant, then they should be filled by officials who would steer the nation in more or less the same direction. That would’ve been true even if political parties had never emerged, but it’s very obvious now, given the partisan presidency. Simply put, if the nation chose a Democrat, then a Democrat should be president; if a Republican, then it should be a Republican. Regardless of the outcome of the most recent congressional elections.



Moreover, the party of the presidency should never be up for grabs in a national emergency, whether it’s a resignation, impeachment or death. It’s asking too much of any Congress to put aside party interest when the stakes are so high. The U.S. system expects that politicians will follow healthy incentives. Sure, we’d also like them to care about the national interest, but the framers of the Constitution knew that when strong self-interest is at stake, politicians are unlikely to put it aside and do what’s best for the nation. It’s easy to think of hypotheticals where such a dilemma would come into play. Suppose the vice presidency became vacant during an impeachment trial in a time of divided government. On the one hand, the majority party might be tempted to refuse to confirm a replacement (under the terms of the 25th Amendment) to keep its own House speaker next in line. On the other hand, the president’s party might be tempted to oppose impeachment and conviction, even if it was clearly warranted, if it meant turning the presidency over to the other party.



But there’s more. The president pro tem of the Senate is a largely ceremonial position usually occupied by the senior-most member of the majority party — which means it’s often someone quite elderly, and rarely anyone chosen as a leader for that chamber, let alone for the presidency. Speakers are better; at least they’re chosen for their political abilities. But few speakers have had the communications skills that the modern presidency demands, especially during a crisis. And surely any situation in which the line of succession came into play would call for such skills.



After the Sept. 11 attacks, a commission on continuity in government looked at all this and recommended serious changes. Not only should members of Congress be excluded from the line of succession, but so should most of the cabinet. (Under the current system, the two top congressional leaders are followed by cabinet secretaries in the order of the establishment of their departments.) The commission recommended that only four cabinet secretaries, from the most important departments, follow the vice president. After that, the president should designate four other potential replacements (most likely notable retired officials from the president’s party, all of whom would be reasonably well known and credible leaders in the unlikely event one of them should have to serve). Not only would this avoid a “designated survivor” scenario, in which some third-rate official who happened to have filled out the cabinet suddenly became president, but it would also mean that the line of succession would likely include people scattered across the nation — a wise precaution should some national calamity in Washington force the issue.



I argued in 2018 that Republican majorities in Congress should act quickly — before the midterm elections that year and the likely resumption of divided government — to change the law to prevent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from being two steps away from the presidency. We’re in the same situation now, with the parties reversed, and it still makes sense to act. Maybe Democrats will be more responsible now than Republicans were then.