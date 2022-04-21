Amazon Takes on Ambani Again in India. This Time, Over Cricket.

Their bruising battle for control of a bankrupt Indian retailer isn’t over yet, and two of the world’s richest men are already heading for a second round in their contest — this time on the cricket field.

Mukesh Ambani, the petrochemicals and telecommunications tycoon, is expected to vie for broadcast and streaming rights of the Indian Premier League via his flagship Reliance Industries Ltd., going up against a rival bid by Amazon.com Inc. Both Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the world, and Ambani, No. 9, want to dominate India’s large — and still highly informal — retail industry. To that end, what could be a better route to commerce than cricket, the national passion of country’s 1.4 billion people?