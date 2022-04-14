 Skip to content
Opinion
John Authers

Four Financial Questions for Passover, and Easter

On recession, corporate credit spreads, China and emerging markets, and the oddity of sheltering in stocks during a time of war.

This is a perilous time for the world. Above: A toy&nbsp;is given&nbsp;to a displaced Ukrainian child at an&nbsp;aid center in Lviv.

Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg
By

Two of the great religious traditions are about to come together for a day. Friday is both Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus, and the first night of Passover, when Jews commemorate their exodus from Egypt. It’s unusual for the two to fall on the same day, but they did originate on the same day. The Last Supper, after which Jesus was betrayed, was a Passover seder — the highly stylized meal that Jews eat to memorialize Moses and the escape from Pharaoh. It involves drinking wine and eating unleavened bread, which became the basis for Christians’ Holy Communion.