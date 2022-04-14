Four Financial Questions for Passover, and Easter

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here.

Two of the great religious traditions are about to come together for a day. Friday is both Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus, and the first night of Passover, when Jews commemorate their exodus from Egypt. It’s unusual for the two to fall on the same day, but they did originate on the same day. The Last Supper, after which Jesus was betrayed, was a Passover seder — the highly stylized meal that Jews eat to memorialize Moses and the escape from Pharaoh. It involves drinking wine and eating unleavened bread, which became the basis for Christians’ Holy Communion.