What will it be like when you have your own bot, and it is as good as or better than you at many daily tasks?

The answer may come sooner than you think. Google’s new Pathway Languages Model, which is not yet open for public testing, is the latest advance in artificial intelligence. The technical explanation is that neural networks have been scaled to 540 billion parameters for “breakthrough performance.” The practical effect is that AI is now better at engaging in natural conversation, explaining novel jokes and writing code.