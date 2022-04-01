Jobs Report Gives the Fed the All Clear to Go All Out

The Federal Reserve just got the green light to be as aggressive as it sees fit in raising interest rates, and markets need to start paying attention. U.S. jobs continued to boom in March, with nonfarm payrolls increasing 431,000 last month; February’s number was revised to 750,000 from 678,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

In the near term, that means the economy may be entering another “good is bad” period. The scramble for labor is likely to keep upward pressure on the hottest inflation in 40 years and give the Fed confidence — justified or not — that it can tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into a recession. Wage gains accelerated in March, and it seems unlikely that the trend will reverse soon. Consider the National Federation of Independent Business’s survey published earlier this week, which showed that the number of small businesses offering compensation increases is near the highest on record. Many firms still plan to raise pay, it showed.