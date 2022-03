If you’re reading this newsletter from Europe, your circadian rhythm is perhaps a little skewed today. The clocks say one thing, but your body is an hour out.

The arrival of daylight saving time — introduced as a nationwide policy for the first time in 1916, initially by Germany and Austria and soon followed by a string of European nations (and Tasmania) — brings another biannual ritual: the debate over whether we should bother changing the clocks in the first place.