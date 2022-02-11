Online Ads Are on the Way to Becoming Less Creepy

Browsing the internet has never really been free. Each time you visit a website, a silent auction for your eyeballs is conducted to show you an ad that effectively makes you pay with your personal information. Location, birthday, browsing data and more are broadcast to hundreds of vendors within a millisecond. The practice has flourished even in Europe, which has the world’s strictest privacy laws.

The reason: Internet users here click a special “consent” button on most sites; they’re everywhere and slightly annoying in a system designed two years ago by an ad association based in Brussels to help advertisers comply with Europe’s privacy laws. Now Belgium’s data protection authority, together with 27 European Union agencies, has officially ruled the tactic illegal. The data these buttons helped collect should also be deleted.