Winter-Scarred Texans Should Take a Load Off

Winter Storm Uri last winter left a psychological scar on Texas. Now, when anything like a Blue Norther heads south, the state gets not just weather updates but weather-outage updates, juggling Fahrenheit with gigawatts. The latest cold front seems to have resulted in some localized blackouts but nothing close to last February’s collapse, and now we can expect stories about Texas dodging a bullet. Which is great, but wouldn’t it be better to not be so exposed to a crisis in the first place?

The focus on outages reflects the nature of the last disaster, when so many plants tripped offline. It also fits with a longstanding approach to energy that stretches beyond Texas: the imperative to boost supply above all else. But this ignores the demand side, which is weird when you consider that it’s half of the equation and that the best insurance against not having enough megawatts is not needing so many. It’s also weird when you consider that Texas has many levers to pull on the demand side.