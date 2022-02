Eileen Gu, the Olympic freestyle skier, speaks her English quickly, like the native-born San Franciscan she is. In Chinese, she's just as quick, but with the hard vowels of a distinctive Beijing accent.

As she's noted in interviews, there are equal sides to her, the legacy of a Chinese mother and American father, and an upbringing spent on both sides of the Pacific. Three years ago, she opted to become a naturalized Chinese citizen and compete for China at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, even as she continues to reside in California.