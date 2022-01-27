It Takes a Feng Shui Master to Explain China’s Markets

It’s as much tradition as superstition. Before each lunar New Year, the Chinese check to see if their zodiac signs are at odds with Tai Sui, the guardian deity of all fortunes for the coming year. Those with an adverse outlook would go pray, to improve their feng shui and harmonize their energy with the surroundings.

As we enter the year of the tiger, Chinese with zodiac signs of tiger, snake, monkey and pig should visit a temple, if feng shui masters are to be believed. That includes President Xi Jinping, who was born in 1953, the year of the snake, but he is known — like any good Communist — to be skeptical of superstitions.