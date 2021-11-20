A U.K. Hostage Crisis Shows Principles Can Be Costly

Who would want to be an American or British citizen when dealing with a hostile foreign government or terrorist group? Photographs of a disheveled Richard Ratcliffe, who has just finished a three-week hunger strike outside the U.K. Foreign Office, are a reminder that diplomatic principles come with a human price tag.

Ratcliffe’s wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is a British-Iranian dual national who’s been imprisoned in Iran since 2016 for “plotting to topple the government” while visiting family and friends in the land of her birth. She has denied the charges. She remains for the moment under house arrest at her parents’ home, with an appeal against her latest conviction having been rejected.