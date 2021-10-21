Tesla’s Normcore Earnings Meet an Abnormal Stock

Tesla Inc. hosted an earnings call Wednesday evening that can only be described as normcore. With CEO Elon Musk absent — as telegraphed last time — it was left to several other executives, led by CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, to bring the sizzle.

Or rather, to studiously avoid it. The headline numbers were good anyway, providing room for a relatively humdrum event by Tesla’s standards. Rather than an exposition on manufacturing theory or a swipe at perceived adversaries, Kirkhorn led the discussion with such meme-ready stuff as “the margin of profitability of each incremental unit with higher fixed cost absorption.” There was a stilted quality to some of the proceedings, and I thought I heard the shuffle of papers at one point.