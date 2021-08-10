Hedge Funds That Want to Go VC Need to Beware

After the pummeling they suffered at the hands of Robinhood retail traders, hedge funds are speeding over to private markets and the turf of venture capitalists. The eagerness can be breathtaking: Enormous checks written within minutes at the negotiating table, with not even a board seat in recompense, just to get part of the action. The swiftness of the matchmaking puts the likes of Masayoshi Son of Softbank Group Corp. to shame.

In the second quarter, New York-based Tiger Global Management LLC became the world’s most active venture capitalist, doing 1.3 deals a day versus SoftBank’s one, according to CB Insights. Coatue Management LLC, also based in New York, is now among the top 10 investors in U.S.-based startups. In Asia, Zhang Lei’s Hillhouse Capital Group — which began as a hedge fund — is engaged in a bitter rivalry with Sequoia Capital China, the venture capital shop led by Neil Shen.